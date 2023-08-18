English
    Hold National Aluminium Company; target of Rs 94: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on National Aluminium Company with a target price of Rs 94 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
    Hold

    ICICI Securities' research report on National Aluminium Company

    NALCO’s Q1FY24 EBITDA at INR 5.9bn missed our estimate by 9%. Key points: 1) Aluminium (Al) volume was down 7% YoY, flat QoQ at 117.1kt; 2) EBIT of both chemicals and aluminium divisions was down owing to lower realisation; 3) power & fuel cost rose 4% YoY despite commencement of captive mining at Utkal D block; and 4) Board recommended final dividend of INR1/share for FY23. Going ahead, we see LME Al price remaining constrained between USD 2,100- 2,300/t; however, cost efficiencies from Utkal D block are likely to aid earnings.

    Outlook

    Taking cognisance of potential cost efficiencies from Utkal D block, we raise EV/EBITDA multiple to 5x (earlier 4.5x), resulting in a revised TP of INR 94 (earlier INR 86). That said, at CMP, the stock looks fairly valued. We downgrade NALCO to HOLD (earlier ADD).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

