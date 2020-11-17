PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Natco Pharma; target of Rs 970: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Natco Pharma with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Natco Pharma


Q2FY21 revenues grew an exceptional 65.2% YoY to Rs 802 crore on the back of 91.3% YoY growth in export formulations to Rs 482 crore and 193.7% growth in APIs to Rs 200 crore. Domestic formulations de-grew 11.2% YoY to Rs 108 crore due to continued impact on Hep-C sales and oncology segment due to lower hospitalisation rate amid the pandemic. EBITDA margins improved 680 bps YoY to 34.5% due to better operating leverage. Hence, EBITDA grew 105.8% YoY to Rs 276 crore. PAT grew 70.1% YoY to Rs 202.4 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower other income and higher tax rate (24.7% vs 15.6% in Q2FY20).


Outlook


We ascribe a target price of Rs 970, which includes base business value of ~Rs 676 (25x FY23E EPS of Rs 27.0) + Rs 294 for NPV of FTF/Para IVs in US. Given the recent run-up besides impending TAD for gRevlimid approval, we change our stance to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Natco Pharma #Recommendations

