you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 58: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Music Broadcast with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


We cut our PAT estimates by 17%/21% for FY20E/21E and downgrade the stock to a HOLD (BUY earlier) as we believe 1) discretionary spends will see a postponement & ad environment will continue to remain challenging amid structural issues in auto, finance & consumption sectors 2) as local advertisers seek low cost options via bundled offers competition in B, C and D category markets is likely to intensify putting pressure on yields. For instance, MBL chose to forego advertising revenues of Rs35-40mn during the quarter as playing price game and chasing volumes is detrimental in long term. Given emanating growth concerns (we now expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% and 3.3% over FY19-21E) we cut our target EV/EBITDA multiple from 15.5x to 12.5x and arrive at per share value of Rs56 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value now stands at Rs61.


Outlook


We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs58 per share (Rs75 earlier). Downgrade to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Hold #Music Broadcast #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

