Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 58: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast

We cut our PAT estimates by 17%/21% for FY20E/21E and downgrade the stock to a HOLD (BUY earlier) as we believe 1) discretionary spends will see a postponement & ad environment will continue to remain challenging amid structural issues in auto, finance & consumption sectors 2) as local advertisers seek low cost options via bundled offers competition in B, C and D category markets is likely to intensify putting pressure on yields. For instance, MBL chose to forego advertising revenues of Rs35-40mn during the quarter as playing price game and chasing volumes is detrimental in long term. Given emanating growth concerns (we now expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% and 3.3% over FY19-21E) we cut our target EV/EBITDA multiple from 15.5x to 12.5x and arrive at per share value of Rs56 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value now stands at Rs61.

Outlook

We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs58 per share (Rs75 earlier). Downgrade to HOLD.

