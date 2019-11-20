Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 39: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast

We cut our PAT estimates by 37.4%/23.4% for FY20E/21E as 1) national advertisers continue to remain apprehensive due to weak macro-economic environment 2) government, the largest category, is witnessing unprecedented cut/delay in ad spends with no signs of revival at least in the near term and 3) there was no visible uptick in ad volumes in the festive season that just culminated. In the top 15 markets, all categories except for auto and finance have reported a de-growth in ad volumes during 1HFY20. Despite such challenging environment RADIOCIT IN maintained its share of national advertisers and increased the share of local advertisers by 2% from the last quarter. Given aggravating growth concerns (we now expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 0.3% and 1.3% over FY19-22E) we cut our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 7.5x (earlier 12.5x; not directly comparable as we roll forward our valuation to FY21E) and arrive at per share value of Rs39 per share.

Outlook

Our DCF enabled per share value now stands at Rs40. We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs39 per share (Rs48 earlier). Maintain HOLD.

