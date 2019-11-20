App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 39: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Music Broadcast with a target price of Rs 39 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


We cut our PAT estimates by 37.4%/23.4% for FY20E/21E as 1) national advertisers continue to remain apprehensive due to weak macro-economic environment 2) government, the largest category, is witnessing unprecedented cut/delay in ad spends with no signs of revival at least in the near term and 3) there was no visible uptick in ad volumes in the festive season that just culminated. In the top 15 markets, all categories except for auto and finance have reported a de-growth in ad volumes during 1HFY20. Despite such challenging environment RADIOCIT IN maintained its share of national advertisers and increased the share of local advertisers by 2% from the last quarter. Given aggravating growth concerns (we now expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 0.3% and 1.3% over FY19-22E) we cut our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 7.5x (earlier 12.5x; not directly comparable as we roll forward our valuation to FY21E) and arrive at per share value of Rs39 per share.


Outlook


Our DCF enabled per share value now stands at Rs40. We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs39 per share (Rs48 earlier). Maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Hold #Music Broadcast #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.