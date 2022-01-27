Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 24: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast

We cut our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimates by 6%/5% respectively as yields which are at ~35% discount as compared to pre-COVID levels may take 3-4 quarters to fully recover. However, ad-volumes have shown signs of improvement with inventory utilization of 26%/54%/77% in 1Q/2Q/3Q respectively which is encouraging. We believe MBL has fared well in this challenging environment with 1) volume market share of 22% (up 200bps QoQ) in 3QFY22 across main frequencies and 2) 2nd highest client share of 44% in the industry. We retain our HOLD rating given 1) sharp recovery in 3Q (revenues are just 14% lower than comparable pre-COVID base) 2) stringent focus on cost control (~50% of the cost saving achieved in FY21 is sustainable in nature) and 3) new initiatives taken (long term deals, digital & content integration exercises) to boost sales in this environment (contributed Rs225mn to sales in 3QFY22).

Outlook

Despite cut in EBITDA estimates, our TP (50% weight to DCF and EV/EBITDA methodology) remains intact at Rs24 as we roll forward our valuation to FY24. We value the stock at 5.5x FY24 EBITDA.

At 17:30 Music Broadcast was quoting at Rs 25.20, up Rs 0.45, or 1.82 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 26.20 and an intraday low of Rs 24.10.

It was trading with volumes of 165,301 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 61,948 shares, an increase of 166.84 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.10 percent or Rs 1.20 at Rs 24.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.65 and 52-week low Rs 22.00 on 15 June, 2021 and 01 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.01 percent below its 52-week high and 14.55 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 871.13 crore.

