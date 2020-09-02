Hold Multi Commodity Exchange of India: target of Rs 1650: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Multi Commodity Exchange of India

We highlight the traction for MCX in the new product/distribution mix. The bullion index was launched in the last week of August and volumes declined from Rs5bn on the first day (24th Aug’20) to Rs2.3bn on the fifth day (31st Aug’20). The option volumes remain muted at Rs14bn ADTO for Aug’20. Currently institutional participation remains tepid despite inherent potential. As such, the traction in core future ADTO remains the singular earnings driver for the company. ADTO has moved from Rs324bn in FY20 to Rs433bn in Aug’20 driven by +Rs54bn movement in gold (split 35/65% between volume/price), +Rs132bn movement in Silver (split between 50/50% between volume/price) offset by Rs(-)106bn in crude (split between 95/5% between volume/price). Without the sustainable traction in new product/channel mix, the arithmetic of ADTO will continue to be the only investment thesis.

Outlook

However, expected volatility in a Covid impacted macro environment and gradual decrease in margins in crude trading can sustain higher volumes. Maintain HOLD.

