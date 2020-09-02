172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-multi-commodity-exchange-of-india-target-of-rs-1650-icici-securities-5789711.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Multi Commodity Exchange of India: target of Rs 1650: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Multi Commodity Exchange of India


We highlight the traction for MCX in the new product/distribution mix. The bullion index was launched in the last week of August and volumes declined from Rs5bn on the first day (24th Aug’20) to Rs2.3bn on the fifth day (31st Aug’20). The option volumes remain muted at Rs14bn ADTO for Aug’20. Currently institutional participation remains tepid despite inherent potential. As such, the traction in core future ADTO remains the singular earnings driver for the company. ADTO has moved from Rs324bn in FY20 to Rs433bn in Aug’20 driven by +Rs54bn movement in gold (split 35/65% between volume/price), +Rs132bn movement in Silver (split between 50/50% between volume/price) offset by Rs(-)106bn in crude (split between 95/5% between volume/price). Without the sustainable traction in new product/channel mix, the arithmetic of ADTO will continue to be the only investment thesis.



Outlook


However, expected volatility in a Covid impacted macro environment and gradual decrease in margins in crude trading can sustain higher volumes. Maintain HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Multi Commodity Exchange of India #Recommendations

