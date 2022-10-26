 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 2210: ICICI Direct

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 2210 in its research report dated October 22, 2022.

Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis and 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Mphasis at Rs 2210 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
