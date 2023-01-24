 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 2070: ICICI Direct

Jan 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 2070 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services. The company’s direct revenue increased 35.7% YoY on a reported basis and 34.4% in CC terms in FY22 • OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Mphasis at Rs 2070 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS.