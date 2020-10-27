172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-mphasis-target-of-rs-1440-emkay-global-financial-6021321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mphasis; target of Rs 1440: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mphasis


Mphasis’ Q2 revenue performance was ahead of expectations, while margins were in line with expectations. Net revenue grew 6.4% QoQ to ~Rs24.4bn, driven by strong growth in Direct revenue. EBITM expanded ~40bps QoQ to 16.1%. Adj. net profit was ~Rs3bn. Direct revenue grew 9.7% QoQ (10.9% cc) to ~Rs19.8bn. Traction in the Digital Risk business, robust deal wins (US$360mn in Q2; ~US$1bn on LTM basis, +70% YoY) and healthy deal pipeline (up 75% YoY) impart confidence on growth sustainability. DXC revenue declined 14.9% QoQ to Rs3.9bn (-15.5% cc). DXC revenue run rate reached closer to MRC in Q2 (~6% higher than MRC). Mphasis remained focus on ensuring its relationship with DXC and building visibility beyond MRC tenure. ~US$200mn of MRC is pending, which will be consumed over the next four quarters.



Outlook


Strong execution and robust deal intake augur well for revenue growth, however, softness in Insurance and Logistic, continued weakness in DXC revenue and volatility in the Digital Risk business may restrict any material uptick in growth trajectory. Uncertainties over DXC revenue post the MRC period may weigh on stock performance. We assume coverage on Mphasis with Hold and a TP of Rs1,440 at 18x Sept’22E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #MphasiS #Recommendations

