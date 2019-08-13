App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) reported a steady Q1FY20 performance. Reported consolidated revenues came in at Rs 16,793 crore (up 13.7% YoY). Among subsidiaries, SMR posted flattish constant currency revenue at € 403 million while SMP revenue increased 35% YoY to € 1071 million, backed by greenfield capacity commissioning. Consolidated EBITDA margins expanded 24 bps QoQ to 7.5%, aided by recent lease accounting changes (AS-116). Adjusting for this, EBITDA margins were at 6.9%. Consequent PAT (after minority interest) declined 25.2% YoY to Rs 332 crore.


Outlook


The company’s strategy of diversification across geographies and products would remain key to navigating the current challenging phase in global auto industry. We value MSSL at Rs 100 i.e. 18x P/E on FY21 EPS of Rs 5.6 with a HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi #Recommendations

