    Hold Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mold-Tek Packaging with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging


    Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading player in the rigid packaging business and is into manufacturing decorative packaging containers for paint, lubricant, FMCG & foods (F&F) industry. It was the first to introduce in-mould label (IML) decorative products and QR coded packaging products in India • While new product launches helped drive profitability of the company, its balance sheet remained strong with RoCE, RoE of ~18%, 19% respectively (3-year average).



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 935 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:50 pm
