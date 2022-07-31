Hold Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading player in the rigid packaging business and is into manufacturing decorative packaging containers for paint, lubricant, FMCG & foods (F&F) industry. It was the first to introduce in-mould label (IML) decorative products and QR coded packaging products in India • While new product launches helped drive profitability of the company, its balance sheet remained strong with RoCE, RoE of ~18%, 19% respectively (3-year average).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 935 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.

