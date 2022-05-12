English
    Hold Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mold-Tek Packaging with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

    Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading player in the rigid packaging business and is into manufacturing decorative packaging containers for paint, lubricant, FMCG & foods (F&F) industry. It was the first to introduce in-mould label (IML) decorative products and QR coded packaging products in India • While new product launches helped drive profitability of the company, its balance sheet remained strong with RoCE, RoE of ~21%.

     

    Outlook

    We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at Rs 750 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mold-Tek Packaging #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:07 pm
