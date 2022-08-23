English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mishra Dhatu Nigam; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mishra Dhatu Nigam with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 23, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam


    Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) is a leading manufacturer of special steel, super alloys and titanium alloys catering to niche end-user segments like space, defence, etc. Within the overall steel market, Midhani’s area of focus is specialty steel • Midhani’s product range includes superalloys, titanium and titanium alloys, special purpose steels and other special alloys.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Midhani at Rs 200, 18x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:13 hrs Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. was quoting at Rs 190.00, up Rs 4.95, or 2.67 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 191.05 and an intraday low of Rs 184.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 18,110 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 13,129 shares, an increase of 37.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.45 percent or Rs 4.65 at Rs 185.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 214.35 and 52-week low Rs 155.65 on 25 April, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.36 percent below its 52-week high and 22.07 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,559.59 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mishra Dhatu Nigam - 230822 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mishra Dhatu Nigam #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 03:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.