Hold MindTree; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree
MindTree reported an in line dollar revenue growth and 50 bps margin expansion to 15.9% US$ revenues grew 2.1% QoQ to $251.5 million, in line with our $251.4 million estimate. Constant currency revenues grew 2.4% QoQ The EBITDA margin expanded 50 bps sequentially to 15.9% (above our 15.7% estimate) led by operational efficiency and no impact of rupee depreciation.
Outlook
Further, keeping in mind the impending stake sale by a large shareholder and the macro environment uncertainty, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 930 per share (based on 16x P/E on FY21E EPS).
