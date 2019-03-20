Hold Mindtree; target of Rs 887: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree

We are downgrading Mindtree (MTCL) to Hold from Buy on hostile acquisition of MTCL by L&T. We believe such scenario can result in 1) Spike in attrition 2) slowdown in business momentum due to discord between L&T and Mindtree's current management 3) likely de-rating due to uncertainty during hostile takeover. We estimate USD revenue growth & EPS CAGR of 10.7% & 12.5% respectively from FY19E- FY21E. The deal values Mindtree at 16.6x FY21E (Rs. 980/share) which leaves little scope for near term re-rating given uncertainty on Mgt change and business momentum.

Outlook

We value Mindtree at 15x Mar-21E earnings and arrive at target price of Rs. 887. The announcement of a buyback at a significant premium (March 20, 2019) or an upward revision of the offer price (Rs980) is a near term risk to our call.

