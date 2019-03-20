Hold Mindtree; target of Rs 887: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 887 in its research report dated March 20, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mindtree
We are downgrading Mindtree (MTCL) to Hold from Buy on hostile acquisition of MTCL by L&T. We believe such scenario can result in 1) Spike in attrition 2) slowdown in business momentum due to discord between L&T and Mindtree's current management 3) likely de-rating due to uncertainty during hostile takeover. We estimate USD revenue growth & EPS CAGR of 10.7% & 12.5% respectively from FY19E- FY21E. The deal values Mindtree at 16.6x FY21E (Rs. 980/share) which leaves little scope for near term re-rating given uncertainty on Mgt change and business momentum.
Outlook
We value Mindtree at 15x Mar-21E earnings and arrive at target price of Rs. 887. The announcement of a buyback at a significant premium (March 20, 2019) or an upward revision of the offer price (Rs980) is a near term risk to our call.
