Hold MindTree; target of Rs 880: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

MindTree’s revenue growth was disappointing mainly due to project closure in Europe, delayed decision by retail clients and uncertainty in the macro environment Dollar revenues increased 2.0% QoQ while rupees grew 7.1% QoQ to Rs 1,755 crore mainly led by rupee depreciation EBITDA margin expansion was mainly led by rupee depreciation that helped absorb higher investment in talent acquisition. Margin expansion was due to promotion & full quarter impact of fresher hiring in Q1FY19 (-60 bps) offset by absence of investment in Stanford University (+60 bps) & rupee depreciation benefit (+130 bps).

Outlook

MindTree reported a disappointing quarter on revenue front. Soft commentary on retail and BFSI prompts us to revise our EPS estimates downwards for FY20E. Further, keeping in perspective the macro environment uncertainty, we lower our valuation multiple to 17x FY20E EPS. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 880 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.