Hold MindTree; target of Rs 830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

US$ revenues grew 5.6% QoQ to $226.2 million, above our 3.6% growth, $222 million estimate. Constant currency revenue grew 4.5% Revenues in rupees grew 6.3% QoQ to Rs 1,464 crore, above our 3.7% QoQ growth and Rs 1,428.7 crore estimate EBITDA margin reported a strong performance and expanded 100 bps sequentially to 16.1%, way ahead of our 15.1% estimate mainly on account of better-than-expected revenue growth Reported PAT of Rs 182.2 crore was above our expectation of Rs 138.8 crore estimate on account of better-than-expected operating performance and higher other income. The other income was higher as the company has written back earn out payable towards acquisition of subsidiaries amounting to ~Rs 17.4 crore The company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share and a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Outlook

MindTree reported a strong performance on all fronts with better-than-expected results and a strong exit rate at the EBITDA margin level. Hence, we revisit our margin estimates and revise our earnings estimates upward by 14-15% for FY19E and FY20E. However, the positives seem to be priced in with the stock price rallying ~37% in the last three months. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 830/share (18x FY20 EPS).

