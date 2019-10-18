App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold MindTree; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on MindTree with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated October 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree


After a weak quarter performance in Q1FY20, Mindtree reported a good Q2FY20 with beat on revenues and in-line margins. Revenues in constant currency grew by 3.2% QoQ and 11.1% YoY while adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 40 bps QoQ to 13%. Growth in revenues was broad based among verticals across geographies. In terms of digital revenues, it increased 2.6% QoQ & 18.7% YoY and comprised 38% of revenues while digital TCV was up 2.2% QoQ. Pointers which were key draggers in this quarter were 1) Dip in total TCV by 5.2% QoQ 2) Increase in attrition to 16.5% (vs. 13% in Q2FY19) and 3) Decline in top 2-5 clients by 4.3% QoQ.


Outlook


Increasing attrition from last 4-5 quarters and decline in realisation is a key near term concern. However, steady quarter, healthy deal pipeline from the new business and expected margin improvement in coming quarters are key positives to be look at. Hence, we revise our recommendation from REDUCE to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 690/share. Key things to watch out in coming quarters are 1) Attrition 2) Realisation 3) Deal TCV and 4) Digital revenue growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mindtree #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour