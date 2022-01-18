Hold MindTree; target of Rs 5055: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

Mindtree Ltd (Mindtree) is a mid-tier IT company with a presence in the US, Europe & RoW catering to BFSI, communication media & technology, retail & travel. • Expertise in infrastructure & application catering to Global 2000 clients • Leading margins (>20%) compared to mid-tier IT companies.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock . We value Mindtree at Rs 5,055 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More