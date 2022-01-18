MARKET NEWS

Hold MindTree; target of Rs 5055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on MindTree with a target price of Rs 5055 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree


Mindtree Ltd (Mindtree) is a mid-tier IT company with a presence in the US, Europe & RoW catering to BFSI, communication media & technology, retail & travel. • Expertise in infrastructure & application catering to Global 2000 clients • Leading margins (>20%) compared to mid-tier IT companies.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock . We value Mindtree at Rs 5,055 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:14 pm

