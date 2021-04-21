MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold MindTree; target of Rs 2183: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on MindTree with a target price of Rs 2183 in its research report dated April 19, 2021.

Broker Research
April 21, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on MindTree


Mindtree reported a stable set of numbers in Q4FY21. Revenue (CC Terms) and EBITDA stood in-line with our estimates while Revenue (INR) and PAT above our estimates. Company has a healthy order book of $ 375M. Consolidated revenue stood at INR 21,093 Mn, registering +2.9% YoY/4.2% QoQ. Net Revenues at $288 mn, up by 3.5% YoY/5.1%QoQ in constant currency, driven by significant traction in the client portfolio globally. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR 4,626 Mn, up by 42.9% YoY/-1.1% QoQ. On the margins front, EBITDA margin improved by 615bps YoY/-119bps QoQ to 21.9%. Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 53.9%YoY/-2.9% QoQ to INR 3,173 Mn vs 2,062 Mn in Q4FY20.



Outlook


We value Mindtree at P/E of 24x to its FY23E EPS 90 , which yields a target price of INR 2,183 per share. We maintain a Hold rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Mindtree #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.