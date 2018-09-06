Hold MindTree; target of Rs 1245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

MindTree (MTL) recently held its analyst meet. The management emphasised that in coming years the company’s revenue growth will be higher than its peers, bottomline will outpace revenue growth and large deal wins would be at higher margins. Further, MTL displayed its digital offering (47.5% of revenues) and highlighted it is better placed to capture incremental opportunities given its focus on a more solutions and product centric approach to its future offerings. Also, to cater to rising digital demand, MTL is planning to integrate application management, testing, infrastructure management, agile and DevOps in one unit (making leaner and flat organisation to cater to client needs). In terms of capital allocation, MTL intends to constantly increase its dividend payout (~44% in FY18) and consider periodic buybacks. MTL is also open to acquisitions via project financing, hence reducing the need to hoard cash.

Outlook

We keep our revenue estimates intact with dollar revenues growing at 17.2% CAGR in FY18-20E. On the margin front, larger deals coming in at higher margins, operational efficiency and rupee depreciation are expected to play out as levers for margin expansion. Hence, we change our margin estimates and anticipate EBITDA margin expansion from 13.6% in FY18 to 16.6% in FY20E. Healthy revenue growth and profitability compared to other IT peers is encouraging. However, the stock has run up ~38% in the last six months leaving limited upside. Thus, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1245/share.

