Hold Minda Industries; target of Rs 1175: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's research report on Minda Industries

Minda industries Ltd. (MIL) had another healthy quarterly performance. Revenue from operations for the company grew by 26% YoY to Rs. 1056 Cr vs Rs. 838 in Q3FY17 and Rs. 1,098 Cr in Q2FY18 (down 4%). EBITDA stood at Rs. 126 Cr as against Rs. 99 Cr same time last year (growth of 27%) and Rs. 137 Cr sequentially. MIL witnessed 11 bps EBITDA margin expansions YoY at 12.0% for the quarter. Adj. net profit came at Rs. 66 Cr vs Rs. 52 Cr same time last year, growth of 27%.

Outlook

We expect EBIDTA margins to inch upwards to ~12.5% in FY19E from 11.9% in FY18E and 10.9% in FY17 supporting the earnings growth of the company. At CMP of Rs. 1,086, MIL is trading at a PE of 25.9/22.2x on FY19E/FY20E earnings respectively. We recommend HOLD on the stock for a target price of Rs. 1175 (24x FY20E).

