    Hold Metropolis Healthcare; target of Rs 1440: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Metropolis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Metropolis Healthcare

    Metropolis’ Q1FY24 revenue growth (-1%) and EBITDA margin (-180bps) were impacted by discontinuation of a PPP contract (Q1FY23 sales of INR 200mn) while the core business grew 12% YoY. Metropolis remains committed to expand its network by: 1) deepening its presence in existing cities and venturing into newer ones, 2) connecting directly with consumers to increase B2C share, 3) M&As to improvise scale and restore margins to pre-covid levels.

    Outlook

    While seasonality is likely to improve operating performance in Q2FY24, the higher revenue base of PPP contracts and margin pressure from new centres (100-120bps) may restrict FY24E EBITDA growth to ~7%. Reiterate HOLD with a higher DCF-based target price of INR 1,440/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:26 pm

