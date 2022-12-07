English
    Hold Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders; target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated December 06, 2022.

    December 07, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to be used by the Indian Navy along with other vessels for commercial clients · MDL is India’s only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy · Over the last 10 years, MDL’s revenue increased at 10.5% CAGR over FY13- 22 while EBITDA and PAT increased at 3.6% and 3.9% CAGR, respectively, during the same period due to a fall in operating margins.


    Outlook


    We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value MDL at Rs 1025 on 22x P/E on FY24E EPS basis.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

