Hold Mastek; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek

Mastek’s revenues increased 38.2% QoQ to Rs 336.7 crore, mainly led by Evosys acquisition (Rs 87 crore in the quarter) and 2.5% QoQ organic revenues. EBITDA margins increased 350 bps QoQ to 17.3%, mainly led by higher margins at Evosys and improvement in organic revenues. Reported PAT margins improved 70 bps to 11%. The company has seen healthy growth in its order book, which increased 66.7% QoQ to Rs 785.1 crore and 57.2% QoQ in dollar terms.

Outlook

Further, cost rationalisation and higher margins at Evosys is expected to gradually drive margins upwards. Hence, we upgrade the stock from REDUCE to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 370/share.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.