Hold Mastek; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek
Mastek’s revenues increased 38.2% QoQ to Rs 336.7 crore, mainly led by Evosys acquisition (Rs 87 crore in the quarter) and 2.5% QoQ organic revenues. EBITDA margins increased 350 bps QoQ to 17.3%, mainly led by higher margins at Evosys and improvement in organic revenues. Reported PAT margins improved 70 bps to 11%. The company has seen healthy growth in its order book, which increased 66.7% QoQ to Rs 785.1 crore and 57.2% QoQ in dollar terms.
Outlook
Further, cost rationalisation and higher margins at Evosys is expected to gradually drive margins upwards. Hence, we upgrade the stock from REDUCE to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 370/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!