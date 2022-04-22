Hold Mastek; target of Rs 3100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek

Mastek Ltd (Mastek) offers data, apps, cloud services to public & private enterprises in the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India • The company’s recent acquisition of Evosys has enabled Mastek to provide end-to-end solutions and improve margins from ~14% to 21% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at 22x FY24EPS with a target price of Rs 3100.

