English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mastek; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated July 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 04, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mastek


    The recent restructuring activity in NHS (UK) would moderate growth of UK public sector in the near term, given delay in decision making. Further, ramp-up of deals won under Home Office was affected by supply-side challenges. Mastek has qualified to bid for deals under the GBP 4 billion digital transformation framework by Home Office. Mastek is expected to win deals under this framework, given its strong relationship with the UK government and enhanced capabilities. Client-related issues along with adverse cross-currency headwinds are expected to impact its growth momentum in Q1FY2023. Margin is expected to stay under pressure, given appreciation of Rupee against GBP and supply-side challenges.


    Outlook


    We downgrade our rating on Mastek to Hold from Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,400, given near-term challenges in its large customers, margin pressure, and anticipated reduction in tech spends due to the inflationary environment.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:20 hrs Mastek was quoting at Rs 2,110.65, up Rs 21.25, or 1.02 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,123.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,071.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 2,091 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 5,634 shares, a decrease of -62.89 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.44 percent or Rs 52.35 at Rs 2,089.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,666.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,851.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 42.43 percent below its 52-week high and 14.03 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,341.19 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mastek - 040722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 03:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.