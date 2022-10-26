Hold Mastek; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek

Mastek Ltd (Mastek) offers data, apps, cloud services to public & private enterprise in the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India • The company’s recent acquisition of Evosys has enabled Mastek to provide end-to-end solutions and improves margins from ~14% to 21% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Mastek at Rs 1,800 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mastek - 251022 - icici