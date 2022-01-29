MARKET NEWS

    Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8760: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 8760 in its research report dated January 26, 2022.

    January 29, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~48% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc, among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (62.2%), UV (21.6%), vans (96.6%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 44,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY21.


    Outlook


    We upgrade MSIL from SELL to HOLD amid robust order-book, improving chip availability, healthy demand prospects & new product launch pipeline. Introducing FY24E, we roll over our valuations and now value MSIL at Rs 8,760 i.e., 30x P/E on FY24E EPS (previous target Rs 6,000).

    At 17:30 Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,553.20, down Rs 264.05, or 2.99 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 8,915.15 and an intraday low of Rs 8,522.75.

    It was trading with volumes of 25,535 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,149 shares, an increase of 1.53 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.52 percent or Rs 216.65 at Rs 8,817.25.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,966.80 and 52-week low Rs 6,301.20 on 27 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 4.61 percent below its 52-week high and 35.74 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 258,375.12 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 08:38 pm
