Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~43.4% with popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc, among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.6%), UV (19.5%), vans (95.7%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 42,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY22.



Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on MSIL tracking healthy demand prospects but are constrained by its conservative stance on electrification. Upgrading our margin estimates, we now value MSIL at Rs 8,545 i.e., 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 285/share (previous target Rs 7,750).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More