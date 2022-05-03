English
    Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8545: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 8545 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~43.4% with popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc, among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.6%), UV (19.5%), vans (95.7%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 42,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY22.



    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on MSIL tracking healthy demand prospects but are constrained by its conservative stance on electrification. Upgrading our margin estimates, we now value MSIL at Rs 8,545 i.e., 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 285/share (previous target Rs 7,750).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 09:54 am
