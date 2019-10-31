Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Q2FY20 results were ahead of estimates due to better than expected operating margins, higher other income and lower tax. Demand headwinds to sustain in near term due to slower economic growth and increased cost of ownership; expect muted 2% earnings CAGR over FY2019-2021. Stock is trading at rich valuations of 29xFY21 earnings; thus leaving limited scope of upside from current levels.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) with a revised PT of Rs 7,500.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th