you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated December 11, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki


After four consecutive quarters of decline, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) witnessed marginal growth of 1% in October-November 2019 with onset of festive. MSIL cleared excess inventory and the current stock is less than one month. Maruti also raised production by 4% in November 2019 after a gap of 9 months. While worst is over for MSIL, sustained recovery is some time away as weak economic growth coupled with cost increases (BS 6 norms and price hikes) would continue to impact the demand. We expect muted sales for the next two to three quarters. Have raised FY21 estimates by 4% to factor benefit of price hike announced from Jan 20.


Outlook


Valuations at 23.2x FY22 earnings are expensive and at the higher end of the long term historical average. We retain Hold rating with unchanged PT of Rs 7,500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 12, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Hold #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations #Sharekhan

