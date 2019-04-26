Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7352: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7352 in its research report dated April 26, 2019.
Arihant Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki
Maruti (MSIL) Q4FY19 results improved sequentially at the operating level as Net sales stood at Rs 215bn (1.4% YoY / 9.1% QoQ). Realizations were at Rs 468k (2% YoY and QoQ) on lower discounts and impressive response to its new model launches (Ertiga and Wagon R). Gross margins at 28.1% (-395bps YoY/ -47bps QoQ) were impacted by lower volume offtake and adverse forex impact of 60bps. In Q4, weak passenger car sales (-5% YoY) were offset by strong UV sales (+14% YoY) which remained a bright spot. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.5% (-440bps YoY/+50bps QoQ) and were impacted by higher staff costs (+12% YoY). On the concall, management attributed the softness in demand to weak sentiments however expects demand to improve from Q2 FY20 led by pre-buying ahead of BS 6 related cost increases and improving macro scenario.
Outlook
We recommend an HOLD rating on the stock and value it at 21x FY21E for a target price of Rs7352 with an upside of 7%.
