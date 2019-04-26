Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7352: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti (MSIL) Q4FY19 results improved sequentially at the operating level as Net sales stood at Rs 215bn (1.4% YoY / 9.1% QoQ). Realizations were at Rs 468k (2% YoY and QoQ) on lower discounts and impressive response to its new model launches (Ertiga and Wagon R). Gross margins at 28.1% (-395bps YoY/ -47bps QoQ) were impacted by lower volume offtake and adverse forex impact of 60bps. In Q4, weak passenger car sales (-5% YoY) were offset by strong UV sales (+14% YoY) which remained a bright spot. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.5% (-440bps YoY/+50bps QoQ) and were impacted by higher staff costs (+12% YoY). On the concall, management attributed the softness in demand to weak sentiments however expects demand to improve from Q2 FY20 led by pre-buying ahead of BS 6 related cost increases and improving macro scenario.

Outlook

We recommend an HOLD rating on the stock and value it at 21x FY21E for a target price of Rs7352 with an upside of 7%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.