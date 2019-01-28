App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 6950 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki


MSIL’s Q3FY19 results were a significant miss; battered down by a subdued top-line on account of a weak consumer sentiment and huge cost pressures that are unlikely to ease in the near term. We expect MSIL earnings growth to remain in negative territory for next two to three quarters.


Outlook


We downgrade our rating on the stock of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) to “Hold” from “Buy” earlier with a PT of Rs 6,950 and advise investors not to add any fresh positions in the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Hold #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations #Sharekhan

