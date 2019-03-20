Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Prolonged slowdown in PV industry coupled with margin pressures have led to risk of likely downgrades. Earnings is expected to remain in declining trend for next two quarters. We have cut our estimates by 7% for FY20 and FY21 to factor demand slowdown and margin pressures.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on the stock with PT of Rs 6,950 and continue to advise investors to refrain from adding any fresh position in stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.