Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 7218: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 7218 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti's result was not upto the mark! The degrowth in realisation and lower operational performance remain the culprit. Realisation degrowth of 5.6% YoY was on account of 1) higher sales of lower priced cars (71% of domestic volumes in Q2FY21 sales vis-à-vis 67.4% in Q2FY20), 2) exit from diesel portfolio, & 3) export sales were lower by 13%. Margin impacted on account of hit due to rise in commodity prices (~130bps impact) and increase in employee & other expenses. Festival season is going in top gear, however there is no visibility post December ‘20. The margin could impact further in Q3 as commodities are rising, while operating leverage plays a big role in improving the margin in the coming years. As per the reports, aggressive launches specially in SUVs is the answer to the competition and would aid in sustaining its market share.


Outlook


We like the business model, competitive advantage and moat of Maruti Suzuki; however, risk-reward is unfavorable and hence, we recommend ‘Hold’ rating with a TP of 7,218 (25x Sept 2022 EPS of Rs 289).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #East India Securities #Hold #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

