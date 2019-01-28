App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a dismal Q3FY19 performance Total operating income in Q3FY19 was at Rs 19,668 crore, up 2.0% YoY. ASP for the quarter came in at Rs 4.42 lakh/unit, up 0.5% YoY. However, discounting was aggressive at Rs 24,300/unit, up 30% QoQ Volumes for Q3FY19 were at 428,643 units, down 0.6% YoY. Of this, domestic volumes grew 1.3% YoY to 405,597 units while exports were down 25.0% YoY to 23,046 units. MSIL had to push extra 90,000 units at the retail level due to higher channel inventory with consequent inventory levels now normalising at December 2018 end EBITDA in Q3FY19 was at Rs 1,931 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 9.8%. EBITDA margins came in subdued primarily tracking higher raw material costs, adverse foreign exchange rate as well as higher sales & marketing expenses including launch cost of new Ertiga. Employee costs came in higher tracking execution of new wage bill as well as one-time actuarial valuation (~Rs 48 crore) PAT in Q3FY19 was at Rs 1,489 crore, down 17.0% YoY.


Outlook


MSIL has a capital efficiency business model wherein it realises ~3x asset turnover, operates with negative working capital cycle as well as realises ~13-15% EBITDA margins thereby realising core RoIC at ~50%+. It also has a debt free, cash rich B/S with surplus cash at ~Rs 34,000 crore. Going forward, however, the demand scenario is expected to be subdued, amid customers postponing their purchase and increasing penetration of shared mobility. It is also expected to be muted given peaking penetration of PVs in metro cities, which have high purchasing power. We expect volume growth to be muted at MSIL with FY18-20E overall volume CAGR growth pegged at 6.7%. Consequent net sales & PAT CAGR is expected at 8.0% & 5.5%, respectively. We value MSIL at Rs 6000 i.e. 21x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 284 and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We draw comfort from healthy cash flow generation at MSIL with average CFO yield at ~6% and consequent FCF yield at ~4%.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.