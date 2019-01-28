Hold Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a dismal Q3FY19 performance Total operating income in Q3FY19 was at Rs 19,668 crore, up 2.0% YoY. ASP for the quarter came in at Rs 4.42 lakh/unit, up 0.5% YoY. However, discounting was aggressive at Rs 24,300/unit, up 30% QoQ Volumes for Q3FY19 were at 428,643 units, down 0.6% YoY. Of this, domestic volumes grew 1.3% YoY to 405,597 units while exports were down 25.0% YoY to 23,046 units. MSIL had to push extra 90,000 units at the retail level due to higher channel inventory with consequent inventory levels now normalising at December 2018 end EBITDA in Q3FY19 was at Rs 1,931 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 9.8%. EBITDA margins came in subdued primarily tracking higher raw material costs, adverse foreign exchange rate as well as higher sales & marketing expenses including launch cost of new Ertiga. Employee costs came in higher tracking execution of new wage bill as well as one-time actuarial valuation (~Rs 48 crore) PAT in Q3FY19 was at Rs 1,489 crore, down 17.0% YoY.

Outlook

MSIL has a capital efficiency business model wherein it realises ~3x asset turnover, operates with negative working capital cycle as well as realises ~13-15% EBITDA margins thereby realising core RoIC at ~50%+. It also has a debt free, cash rich B/S with surplus cash at ~Rs 34,000 crore. Going forward, however, the demand scenario is expected to be subdued, amid customers postponing their purchase and increasing penetration of shared mobility. It is also expected to be muted given peaking penetration of PVs in metro cities, which have high purchasing power. We expect volume growth to be muted at MSIL with FY18-20E overall volume CAGR growth pegged at 6.7%. Consequent net sales & PAT CAGR is expected at 8.0% & 5.5%, respectively. We value MSIL at Rs 6000 i.e. 21x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 284 and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We draw comfort from healthy cash flow generation at MSIL with average CFO yield at ~6% and consequent FCF yield at ~4%.

