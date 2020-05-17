Hold Maruti Suzuki India target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Q4FY20 results were lower than our as well as street estimates as lower capacity utilisation and higher discounting led to miss on margins. Demand is expected to remain under pressure in near term due to weak consumer sentiment due to COVID-19. Demand recovery would take time as pick-up in economic activity and consumer sentiment would be gradual. Valuations at 23.5x FY2022 earnings are at higher end of long-term historical average.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs 5,500.

