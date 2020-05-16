App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 4901: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 4901 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki India


Q4FY20 performance was little disappointing on account of subdued volume, lower benefits from operating leverage and higher discounts in the market. This has led to a subdued operational performance. Topline declined by 15.2% YoY to Rs 181bn in Q4FY20, while margin contracted by 205bps YoY to 8.5% for the quarter. Bottom line degrew by 28%YoY to Rs 12.9bn in Q4FY20 despite some support from lower tax rate. We believe change in the consumers approach towards downtrading to buy lower segment cars would eventually benefit Maruti as it has a strong hold in that segment. Industry’s gradual shift towards Petrol/CNG cars is noticeable. Along with this, Maruti’s upper hand in rural (~38% of volumes) segment would support Maruti in maintaining its market share. We have built-in some of the uncertainties of Covid-19, weak sentiments and believe that Maruti is trading near to its fair value and hence, we recommend ‘Hold’ rating on the stock till some clarity emerges on pandemic side.


Outlook


Hence, we have Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 4,901 valuing company at 21x FY22e EPS of Rs 233. Due to uncertainty and rising competition from new players, we have assigned 21x (~20% discount to its 1-year forward PE) to FY22e EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

Read More
First Published on May 16, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #East India Securities #Hold #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased

Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased

Coronavirus lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

This week in Auto: Coronavirus casts a shadow over new launches

This week in Auto: Coronavirus casts a shadow over new launches

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.