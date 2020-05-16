Hold Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 4901: East India Securities

East India Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Q4FY20 performance was little disappointing on account of subdued volume, lower benefits from operating leverage and higher discounts in the market. This has led to a subdued operational performance. Topline declined by 15.2% YoY to Rs 181bn in Q4FY20, while margin contracted by 205bps YoY to 8.5% for the quarter. Bottom line degrew by 28%YoY to Rs 12.9bn in Q4FY20 despite some support from lower tax rate. We believe change in the consumers approach towards downtrading to buy lower segment cars would eventually benefit Maruti as it has a strong hold in that segment. Industry’s gradual shift towards Petrol/CNG cars is noticeable. Along with this, Maruti’s upper hand in rural (~38% of volumes) segment would support Maruti in maintaining its market share. We have built-in some of the uncertainties of Covid-19, weak sentiments and believe that Maruti is trading near to its fair value and hence, we recommend ‘Hold’ rating on the stock till some clarity emerges on pandemic side.

Outlook

Hence, we have Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 4,901 valuing company at 21x FY22e EPS of Rs 233. Due to uncertainty and rising competition from new players, we have assigned 21x (~20% discount to its 1-year forward PE) to FY22e EPS.

