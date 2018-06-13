App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 31: Centrum Research

Centrum Research recommended hold rating on Marksans Pharma with a target price of Rs 31 in its research report dated June 11, 2018.

Centrum Research's research report on Marksans Pharma


We downgrade Marksans Pharma (MPL) to Hold from Buy rating with a TP of Rs31 (earlier Rs55) based on 18x March’20E EPS of Rs1.7. MPL’s Q4FY18 results were lower than our expectations. The drug maker’s Q4FY18 revenue grew 8% YoY, EBIDTA margin declined by 200bps to 2.1% and net profit declined to Rs(65)mn YoY from Rs(33)mn. The Goa facility was approved by UK MHRA and TGA-Australia. We expect MPL’s performance to improve led by the recent launch of four new products in the US and expected approvals for softgel capsules from US FDA. Key positive trigger to our assumption includes stupendous growth in the US market and key negative risk includes regulatory issues for the Goa facility from US FDA.


Outlook


We have revised our FY19E and FY20E EPS downwards by 41% and 43% respectively. We downgrade MPL to Hold from Buy rating, with a TP of Rs31 based on 18x March’20E EPS of Rs1.7, and a 10.2%% upside from CMP. Key positive upsides would be additional ANDA approvals from US FDA and key negative would be regulatory issue with US FDA for its Goa facility.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Centrum Research #Hold #Marksans Pharma #Recommendations

