Hold Marico; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon & Beardo. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million (mn) outlets and direct reach of ~1 mn outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales on advertisements to support new categories and products.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Marico at Rs 560 ascribing 50x PE on FY24 EPS.

Marico - 07-11-2022 - icici