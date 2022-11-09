English
    Hold Marico; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


    Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon & Beardo. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million (mn) outlets and direct reach of ~1 mn outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales on advertisements to support new categories and products.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Marico at Rs 560 ascribing 50x PE on FY24 EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

