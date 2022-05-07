English
    Hold Marico; target of Rs 557: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 557 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Marico


    The overall performance of the company was in line with our estimates on all fronts, marginally underperforming on some of them. Marico’s Q4FY22 Net Revenue grew by 7.41% YoY to INR 2,161 Cr (-10.22% QoQ). This almost met our quarterly revenue estimate of INR 2,193 Cr by 7.46%. Q4FY22 Gross Margin grew by 33bps YoY 44.47% (76bps QoQ). Q4FY22 EBITDA grew by 8.76% YoY to INR 346 Cr (-19.72% QoQ). EBITDA Margin grew by 16bps YoY to 16.01% (-190bps QoQ). This missed our quarterly EBITDA estimate of INR 351 Cr by 1.42%, and our EBITDA Margin estimate of 16.01%. Q4FY22 Consolidated PAT grew 23.56% YoY to INR 278 Cr (-11.46% QoQ). PAT Margin grew by 168bps YoY to 12.86% (-18bps QoQ). This beat our quarterly PAT estimate of INR 250 Cr by 2.8%.


    Outlook


    We assign a TP of INR 557, valued at a P/E of 50x on the FY24E EPS of INR 11.3. Marico has been taking proactive pricing measures to offset the slowdown in volumes.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Arihant Capital #Hold #Marico
    May 7, 2022
