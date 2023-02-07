 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Marico; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon & Beardo. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million outlets and direct reach of ~1 million outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales for advertisements to support new categories & products.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value stock at Rs 555 ascribing 45x PE on FY25 EPS.

