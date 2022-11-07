Hold Marico; target of Rs 543: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico

We maintain our EPS estimates on account of no change in on-ground scenario and in-line performance vs our expectations. Volumes grew at 3% in 2Q23 but softness in copra prices & volatility in vegetable oil prices may entail further price corrections & disturb trade. We believe MRCO is well placed to accelerate growth due to 1) Price cuts in Parachute on 20% YoY reduction in Copra prices 2) Launch of new products in mid-sized but high growth categories of Peanut butter and Mayo 3) improved relative price value equation of Saffola in edible oils post recent price correction 4) Success of new launches in foods with objective of Rs8.5-10bn sales by FY24 and 5) Increased focus on digital brands in HPC with aspiration of Rs4.5-5bn topline by FY24 (Rs2-2.5bn in FY23). We believe any adverse movement in copra prices and other crude linked inputs can pose a risk given 8% price correction in Parachute coconut oil. We expect Sales/PAT CAGR of 9.8% and 16.0% over FY22-25.

Outlook

We value the stock at 42xSept24 EPS and assign a target price of Rs543 (523 based on 42xJune24 EPS earlier) given healthy ROE/ROCE of 44.0%/54.0% and 90+% dividend payout. Recommend Hold.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Marico - 05-11-2022 - prabhu