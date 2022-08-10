English
    Hold Marico: target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


    Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon, Beardo & Just Herbs. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million (mn) outlets and direct reach of ~1 mn outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales on advertisements to support new categories & products.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 515 on ascribing 45x FY24 earnings multiple.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:07 pm
