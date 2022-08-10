Hold Marico: target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon, Beardo & Just Herbs. Marico has an overall distribution network of more than 5.6 million (mn) outlets and direct reach of ~1 mn outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 59000 villages • With high gross margins of 45-50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales on advertisements to support new categories & products.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 515 on ascribing 45x FY24 earnings multiple.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Marico - 090822 - ic