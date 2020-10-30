172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-marico-target-of-rs-378-prabhudas-lilladher-6040231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marico; target of Rs 378: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 378 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


We cut FY21/22/23 EPS estimates of MRCO by 2.3%, 0.8%, 1.8% even as MRCO remains optimistic on growth led by Edible oil, Foods portfolio, Bangladesh and Vietnam. Parachute and VAHO seem well poised for growth but Saffola Oils and Oats is expected to see moderation as in-house consumption normalizes. MRCO is adopting aggressive strategy to gain share by keeping prices flat in 3Q despite 10% increase in prices of Copra and 26% in Rice bran oil, which can backfire if the expected softening of input costs does not materialize in 4Q. MRCO is betting big on Foods and Hygiene, however aspiration of Rs4.5-5bn by FY22 looks stretched given that Hygiene sales have started coming off and its entry in modern Ayurveda products through Immuniveda brand will face strong competition from established brands like Dabur, Zandu, Patanjali and Baidyanath etc.


Outlook


We estimate 10% PAT CAGR over FY20-23. We value the stock at 35xFY23 EPS with a target price of Rs378 (Rs359 based on 35x Sept22 EPS earlier). Retain Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Hold #Marico #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.