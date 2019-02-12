Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marico; target of Rs 371: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 371 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


We downgrade MRCO from Accumulate to Hold given cautiously optimistic outlook given loss of ground at bottom end in VAHO and parachute and sustained pressure on volumes in Saffola. Marico is depending upon 1) ~10-15% decline in Copra prices during the harvesting season in 1Q20 (already down 23%) 2) growing traction in small packs of VAHO, Hair Serums and male grooming 3) rising saliency of non- Parachute portfolio in Bangladesh. Male Grooming and Hair serums have reached their inflexion point and are likely to see higher growth. MRCO has maintained its Domestic volume growth guidance of 8-10% (5-7% in parachute, double digit in VAHO) and double digit CC growth in IBD in FY19. Although MRCO has guided for 5-6% volume growth in Saffola for 2HFY19, we believe it requires significant repositioning and price correction to outgrow market in a highly competitive scenario.


Outlook


We estimate 16.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 38xDec20 (40xDec20 Earlier) and arrive at target price of Rs371 (Rs387 at 40xDec20 earlier). Downgrade to Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Hold #Marico #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.