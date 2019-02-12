Hold Marico; target of Rs 371: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico

We downgrade MRCO from Accumulate to Hold given cautiously optimistic outlook given loss of ground at bottom end in VAHO and parachute and sustained pressure on volumes in Saffola. Marico is depending upon 1) ~10-15% decline in Copra prices during the harvesting season in 1Q20 (already down 23%) 2) growing traction in small packs of VAHO, Hair Serums and male grooming 3) rising saliency of non- Parachute portfolio in Bangladesh. Male Grooming and Hair serums have reached their inflexion point and are likely to see higher growth. MRCO has maintained its Domestic volume growth guidance of 8-10% (5-7% in parachute, double digit in VAHO) and double digit CC growth in IBD in FY19. Although MRCO has guided for 5-6% volume growth in Saffola for 2HFY19, we believe it requires significant repositioning and price correction to outgrow market in a highly competitive scenario.

Outlook

We estimate 16.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 38xDec20 (40xDec20 Earlier) and arrive at target price of Rs371 (Rs387 at 40xDec20 earlier). Downgrade to Hold.

