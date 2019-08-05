Hold Marico; target of Rs 357: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico

Marico remains optimistic on achieving its medium term guidance of 8-10% volume growth despite 6% volume growth in 1Q led by 1) healthy volumes growth in Parachute backed by promotional offers 2) growing traction in small packs of VAHO, Hair Serums and male grooming and 3) recovery in CSD channel (6-7% of sales) and high growth rate in MT and E-commerce.

Outlook

We estimate 12.1% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 38xJune21 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs357 (earlier Rs351 at 38xFY21). Retain Hold.

