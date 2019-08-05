App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marico; target of Rs 357: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 357 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Marico


Marico remains optimistic on achieving its medium term guidance of 8-10% volume growth despite 6% volume growth in 1Q led by 1) healthy volumes growth in Parachute backed by promotional offers 2) growing traction in small packs of VAHO, Hair Serums and male grooming and 3) recovery in CSD channel (6-7% of sales) and high growth rate in MT and E-commerce.


Outlook


We estimate 12.1% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 38xJune21 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs357 (earlier Rs351 at 38xFY21). Retain Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Hold #Marico #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

