Hold Marico; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico reported a dismal set of Q4FY20 numbers with 3% decline in India business volumes largely impacted by Parachute & Value Added Hair Oil (VAHO) with 8% & 11% volume dip, respectively. However, Saffola being part of the essential portfolio saw strong 25% growth on the back of stocking up by consumers & retailers. Despite the current scenario, Saffola would have grown in double digits. The growth was led by heightened media spend & in-store promotion at the start of the quarter. Bangladesh & Vietnam, which remained bulk of international operations, witnessed growth of 6% & 5%, respectively. Operating margins improved 60 bps led by 110 bps cut in marketing spend and stable commodity cost, which helped cover an uptick in overhead expense to sales. Adjusting for tax write-back in the base quarter, net profit declined 6.5%.

Outlook

We expect Marico to see 4.3% decline in sales in FY21E mainly impacted by loss of sales during lockdown period. We estimate 17.8% growth in FY22E largely recouping the loss of current year. However, we believe parachute & hair oil portfolio is facing structural growth issues with entire category saturating. Though Marico has a presence in food and healthy proposition product portfolio, it is still too small to make any significant difference to the growth. We maintain our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 300/share

